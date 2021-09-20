Audrey Jean Babcock passed away in her sleep the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, after a 7-year battle with cancer. She had continued to work and remained active up until the last 2 weeks of her life. Audrey was a 1993 graduate of Mesabi East High School, a National Merit Scholar, and Member of All State Band with her clarinet. She graduated from Hamline University with a degree in chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with a Masters in Chemistry, and the University of Minnesota School of Law with a Juris Doctor. She was employed by the Taft Law firm as an intellectual property attorney at the time of her death. She was a member of Palo Congregational Church in Palo, Minn., and Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Minn.
A very generous, and independent person, she worked her way through both college and life never asking for help or favors. She enjoyed her trips to Europe, first to Paris and Grenoble, France. Then to Munich in Germany, Budapest in Hungary, and Kolozsvár in Romania with her brother, parents, and later sister-in-law and nephew(s). The high point of the trips for her was dancing at the wedding of Noémi and Earl in Kolozsvár, and the first visits with her two nephews in Munich. She loved her weekly video visits that lasted for hours, with Olivér and Máté. Audrey put all of herself into anything she set her mind to, she loved children and her favorite nickname was Auntie Audrey. She was independent until the last 2 weeks of life. Audrey was 46 years old.
Audrey is survived by parents, Lynn and Beth Babcock of Palo; brother and sister-in-law, Earl Babcock and Noémi Székely and nephews Olivér and Máté of Munich, Germany; uncle, Ralph (Mary) Babcock; cousins, Mick (Bobbie) Kochendorfer and Jeanine (Tim) Faldet, their daughter Kay (Greg) Jordan; aunt, Yvonne; and cousin, Hope Kochendorfer, and several very close friends.
She was preceded In death by uncle, Bob and aunt, Kay Kochendorfer; cousin once removed, Rachel Faldet; grandparents, Lloyd and Lydia Babcock and Earl and Elizabeth Chellew.
Due to COVID, a private memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, outside by the lake at the Palo Congregational Church. The Celebration of Life and graveside service will be held at a later date.
