Audrey Estelle Joki (Marttila), 78, passed away at Carefree Living in Virginia on January 16, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Audrey was born in Soudan on July 11, 1943, to Pat and Helmi (Siro) Marttila and grew up with her four sisters and one brother. She graduated from Embarrass High School in 1961 and worked in Virginia as a dental hygienist. Audrey met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Joki at a dance in Forbes. They were engaged in the summer of 1965 and married that November. They settled in Iron where they built their home and raised their three children, Brenda, Brian and Brad. Audrey worked at the Forbes Post Office becoming Postmaster in 1979 and retiring in 2003.
Audrey was 100% Finnish and very proud of her heritage and her SISU strength. She was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church in Iron where she participated in numerous activities over the years. Audrey enjoyed sewing, gardening, decorating her home and collecting dolls. Audrey and Bob loved to travel and visited numerous states and countries. She also loved to fish – especially on Birch Lake in Babbitt where her parents had a cabin when she was young. Even upon her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Audrey instinctively knew how to set her hook and reel in a nice walleye.
Audrey was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Bob; daughter, Brenda (Scott) Cooke of Makinen; sons, Brian (Jodi) Joki of Duluth and Brad (Pam) Joki of Iron. She is survived by her five grandchildren: Jeremy Sertich, Zachary, Camryn, Jacob & Matthew Joki and one great-grandson, Conner.
Audrey leaves behind her siblings, sisters: Diane Hakala of Virginia; Sally Duesler of Iron; Rosemary (Gary) Baty of Embarrass and brother, Arlan (Jeanne) of Inver Grove Heights; and several nieces and nephews. Survivors also include Brenda’s stepdaughters: Jolene (Robby) Allison; Becky (Mark) LaTour; Sarah (Charlie) Mudge; her stepson, Scotty Cooke; and her seven grandchildren: Payton, Chase, Jadyn, Calleigh, Izzie, Matti and Charlee all of Duluth.
Private family services will be held this week at Faith United Lutheran Church in Iron. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.