Audrey Elaine (Seppala) Leppala died peacefully in her home in Virginia on Dec. 13, 2022.
She was born Nov. 30, 1940, in Biwabik to Sulo and Helia (Jokinen) Seppala.
Audrey worked at many places. She was a school bus driver, and owned and operated the Hillside Cafe in Bovey for many years with her husband, Melvin. After selling the cafe, they were caretakers at Kom-on-in Beach and Campground on Trout Lake for many years. She worked at L&M Supply in Grand Rapids and Virginia, Super One in Virginia, and Cold Spot Liquor Store in Embarrass.
Audrey enjoyed cooking and baking. She was well known for her homemade bread, cinnamon and caramel rolls and pies. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and painting ceramics. She will be missed by many.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; and son, Russell.
She is survived by son, Dean (Kristine) Leppala; daughter, Sheila Karel; sisters: Janet Lamppa, Doris (Terry) Kylmala, and Nancy Lilya; brother, Rodney (Sarah) Seppala; grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her good friend, John.
Per Audrey’s request, no funeral service will be held. There will be a private family burial at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Leppala as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
