Audree M. Martinovich

Audree Martinovich, 83, of Two Harbors, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Lake View Memorial Hospital.
Audree was born to Bernard and Solomae (Klava) Narlock on March 14, 1938, in Minto, N.D., where she grew up and graduated from high school. She moved to Virginia, Minn., where she met the love of her life John “Jocko” Martinovich and were married on Sept. 28, 1957. They lived in Eveleth for several years where they operated Jocko’s Tavern and in 1976, they moved to Two Harbors. Audree was a homemaker through the years and a mother to the three sons she adored.
Audree was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, music, jigsaw puzzles, time with her family, her yard, and keeping and decorating a nice home.
Audree is survived by her sons, John of Eureka Springs, Ark., Tyler of Austria, and Robert (Linda) of Minnetonka; grandchildren: Adrian, Chiara, Jenna, Brice, Arianne, Lauren, and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Ella; and two sisters, Ramona Lizakowski and Connie Ray.
Audree was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John “Jocko” Martinovich; brother, Abe Narlock; and sister, Rita Fabish.
The family would like to thank Meghan Ulanowski, Connie Koss, and Louise Fransen who “went above and beyond” in their help to Audree and her family, and to Kristin Hill at Park State Bank.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Two Harbors.
To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.
