Athos "AJ" Monti, 94, of Golden Valley.

He served in the US Navy and was a 35+ year employee of General Mills.

He was preceded in death by wife, Hilary; parents, Joe and Nina Monti; brother, Dario; sister, Angela; infant grandson, John Michael.

Athos is survived by children, Michelle (David) Plocher, Michael (Nancy) Monti, Joe (Annette) Monti, Paula Grams; grandchildren, Jessica, David, Joe, Rachel, Michael, Cagney, Cassandra, Alexa "AJ"; great grandchildren, Edward, Juniper; sister, Marilyn Monti.

Private family service will be held.

Memorials preferred to Athos J. Monti Scholarship Fund at the Chemical Engineering Science School at the University of MN.

Arrangements by Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel, 763-533-8643

