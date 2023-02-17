Ashley A. Rinell

Ashley A. Rinell, age 36, longtime resident of Virginia, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Miller-Dwan Hospital in Duluth. She was born May 11, 1986, in Hibbing the daughter of Bryan Rinell and Jodie Mattila. She was a graduate of Mt. Iron—Buhl High School.

