Ashley A. Rinell, age 36, longtime resident of Virginia, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Miller-Dwan Hospital in Duluth. She was born May 11, 1986, in Hibbing the daughter of Bryan Rinell and Jodie Mattila. She was a graduate of Mt. Iron—Buhl High School.
Ashley worked at Dave’s Pizza and Wells Fargo Bank in Virginia. She attended Messiah Lutheran Church in Mt. Iron. Ashley enjoyed gardening, 80’s music, being a foodie, and spending time with family—especially at the cabin on Lake Leander.
Ashley is survived by her mother: Jodie Mattila of Mt. Iron; father: Bryan Rinell of Virginia; sisters: Caitlyn Rinell of Mt. Iron and Ariana (Jayce) Brown of Moorhead, MN; her paternal grandparents: Roger (Alyce) Rinell of Virginia; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Aubrey Klingfus; and her maternal grandparents: Jack and Peggy Mattila.
Visitation will be from 12 noon until the 1 p.m. Memorial Service Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Mt. Iron. Pastor Laura Mills Anderson will officiate.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
