Arthur V. ‘Art’ Anacker
Arthur V. “Art” Anacker, 72, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Davenport, Fla.

Arthur is survived by wife, Mary Margaret McKissick; children, Angel, Katy (Ty Carlson), Nathan (Chrissy) and Amy Jo; seven grandchildren.

Graveside service for Art will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Elmhurst Cemetery, 1510 N. Dale St., St. Paul.

