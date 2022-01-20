Arthur Reed VanDeventer

Rev. Arthur Reed Van Deventer died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 87.
He was born in Rochester, N.Y., to Emily Reed and Phillip VanDeventer on Feb. 16, 1935.
He graduated from Hobart college in N.Y., then attended Bexley Hall Divinity School at Kenyon College in Ohio. He was ordained Deaconate in June 1958 at Christ Church in Pittsford, N.Y., ordained into priesthood at St. Mark's and St. John's in Rochester, N.Y. on Dec. 19, 1958.
He served as Rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Huron, Ohio, and continued serving churches in the diocese of Ohio. He and his family moved to Minnesota in 1973 where he served as Rector of St. James Episcopal Church in Hibbing, Minn., for 16 years. His children were raised here, graduated from Hibbing High school, and all attended college in Minnesota. Rev. Reed retired in Hibbing and moved back to Rochester, N.Y., in 1989. He enjoyed spending time with his Corgi's, reading, and praying for others.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Abigail Brown VanDeventer; daughter, Anne McCabe; son-in-law, Patrick McCabe; sons, Edward and David; grandchildren: Benjamin, Taylor, Megan, and Kelly McCabe, Lily, Hadley, and Miller VanDeventer.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Silliman; and brother, Phillip "Bud" VanDeventer.
Memorials accepted in his honor at St. James Episcopal Church, 2028 7th Ave. E. Hibbing, MN 55746
A funeral was held at Christ Church 141 East Ave. Rochester, N.Y. 14604 Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
