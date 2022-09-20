Arthur L. Wiedenhoft, age 83, of Grand Rapids, Minn., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, with his wife of 62 years at his side.
Born Nov. 20, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to Arthur Lee and Alyce Beverly (Toleen) Wiedenhoft, Arthur moved as a young infant with his family to northern Minnesota. He attended school and graduated from Virginia High School, Virginia, Minn. After high school, he continued his education through correspondence classes and became an electrician. He worked for J & L Steel and M.A. Hanna for several years before retiring from the mining industry. He then worked at the University of Minnesota Research Laboratory in Coleraine, retiring completely in 2003.
He was proud to have been married to his wife, Marilyn (nee Davis) for more than 62 years and together they raised three children, Julie, Shelley, and Christopher. Arthur truly enjoyed being outdoors. He would be found tinkering in his garage during his spare time. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting and had several opportunities to go to Idaho with family members elk hunting. Watching sporting events on television was a hobby he enjoyed and during the MN Twins World Series play-off games, he was able to attend one of the games in Minneapolis. Working hard and dedicating his life to his family gave him much satisfaction.
He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Marilyn; daughter, Julie Monroe of Hibbing; son, Christopher Arthur Wiedenhoft of Hibbing; his son-in-law, Chris Booher of Maplewood; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Diane Malander; sister-in-law, Connie Wiedenhoft; many nieces and nephews; his canine companion, Elfie; and a host of friends.
Arthur was welcomed into heaven by his daughter, Michelle “Shelley” Booher who died in 2017; his parents, Arthur and Alyce; and his siblings, Jane Roberts and Leslie Wiedenhoft.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at his church, Cohasset Community Bible Chapel, 125 5th St NW, Cohasset, Minn., with a visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Joel Rygh will officiate.
Interment will follow in the Harris Cemetery, rural Grand Rapids, Minn.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
