Arthur L. Wiedenhoft

Arthur L. Wiedenhoft, age 83, of Grand Rapids, Minn., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, with his wife of 62 years at his side.

Born Nov. 20, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to Arthur Lee and Alyce Beverly (Toleen) Wiedenhoft, Arthur moved as a young infant with his family to northern Minnesota. He attended school and graduated from Virginia High School, Virginia, Minn. After high school, he continued his education through correspondence classes and became an electrician. He worked for J & L Steel and M.A. Hanna for several years before retiring from the mining industry. He then worked at the University of Minnesota Research Laboratory in Coleraine, retiring completely in 2003.

