Arthur Franklin ‘Art’ Thayer, 86, of Blaine, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Art was born on April 26, 1935, in Virginia, MN. He attended Roosevelt High School where he played football and was a member of the swim team, graduating in 1953. He attended Virginia Junior College, and then joined the US Army proudly serving from 1955 to 1958, stationed on Eniwetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands. Art was an Atomic Vet and a member of the American Legion. Art worked for Honeywell for nearly 30 years as an electronic technician.
Mutual friends introduced Art and Pat, and they were married on Oct. 22, 1960, in Brainerd, Minn. In 1964 they moved to Blaine, where they remained for the rest of their lives. Art and Pat enjoyed raising their children, hosting dinner parties, playing cards, gardening, cooking, camping, fishing, and spending time with their friends and neighbors.
Survived by his four daughters and their spouses: Deborah Thayer (Charles); Becky Benitez (Ivan); Susan Nold (Ken); and Margaret Thayer (Jack); grandchildren, Lorena Benitez, and Alexandra and Spencer Nold; sister, Thelma Robinson; and many beloved relatives, friends, and neighbors.
Preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Anne “Pat” Thayer; his parents, Elton and Hazel Thayer; and his older brother, Elton “Sonny” Thayer.
Due to COVID considerations, a private memorial service and burial will take place at a future date.
If you are so inclined, send memorials to either the American Cancer Society, or to Disabled American Veterans. Thank you.
Guestbook: www.gearhartfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.