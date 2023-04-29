Arthur 'Art' LeRoy Cherro

Funeral service for Arthur “Art” LeRoy Cherro, 74, of Hoyt Lakes, will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes with Rev. Charles Barnes officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.

