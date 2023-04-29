Funeral service for Arthur “Art” LeRoy Cherro, 74, of Hoyt Lakes, will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes with Rev. Charles Barnes officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
Art died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Essentia Health—St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born March 27, 1949, in Biwabik, Minn., to James and Grace (Hartman) Cherro. Art was a 1967 graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School and later earned a degree at Dunwoody Institute in carpentry. After graduation, his first job was working on the construction of the IDS Building in Minneapolis.
On November 2, 1968, Art married Sharon Halvorson at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes. After spending a few years in Minneapolis, they returned to Hoyt Lakes to raise their family. He worked for Colvin Lumber and continued with Bradach Lumber in Aurora until 2014. He also worked on many home improvement projects throughout our community. Following his retirement, he worked at the Hoyt Lakes IGA.
Art was an active member of his community and especially at Faith Lutheran Church. His involvements included leading youth group, singing in the choir, serving on various councils and boards. Art also helped build cabins at Camp Vermillion. He enjoyed mission trips to Africa and Mexico. He was also involved in building the sets for the Northern Lights Community Theater. He was a member of a Hoyt Lakes Bowling League.
Survivors include his mother, Grace Cherro of Aurora; wife, Sharon of Hoyt Lakes; children: Christine (Dwayne) Barstad of Colorado, Paul Cherro of Colorado and Carrie (Jon) Jarvi of Florida; grandchildren: Paul (Shannon), Karl, Joel, Kyle, Annika, Addison, Aleah; brother, Michael (Chris) Cherro of Buhl; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Art was a devoted son and husband. Nothing made him happier than being with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, James and brother, James.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Cherro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.