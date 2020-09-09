Arthur “Art” John Lehtonen Sr. passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his residence in Virginia.
Art was born March 1, 1939, in Virginia to Arthur and Ila Lehtonen. Art was a hard-working miner for 43 years at LTV Mining. He also worked for the U.S. Forest Service, was a Pike Township Constable and Pike Township Fire Chief. He loved his accordion and worked his life in polka music. He was a very good dancer, the ladies lined up to dance with him. Art was an excellent fisherman, hunter and woodsman. He always stayed busy and did everything with his two sons. Art would teach his grandson his knowledge. He was a very good trout fisherman and had the title of “Trout Master.” He always drew a crowd when he fished and everybody knew where the fish were. Art could fix everything and anything. He made the best skating rinks for the kids in Pike Township.
Art is survived by his sister, Arlene (Dale) Weirmaa; son, Arthur John Lehtonen Jr.; grandson, Leslie (Artie) Arthur Lehtonen; nieces, nephews, and many extended friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Leslie W. Lehtonen.
A funeral service for Art will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept.14, at Range Funeral Home.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Florenton Cemetery. Pastor Amy Janssen will officiate.
Memorials are preferred to the Virginia Foundation in Art’s name.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
