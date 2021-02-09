Arthur Arnold Koski passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Aspenwood Group Home in Hibbing, Minn.
Arthur was born Nov. 27, 1942, in Virginia, Minn., to Arnold C. Koski and Elsie (Welander) Koski.
Arthur, as a youngster, spent a lot of time with his beloved Grandma Annie at the Farm. He so enjoyed the freedom of being outdoors, interacting with the animals and spending time with Grandma Annie haying the fields, milking the cows, feeding the chickens and planting potatoes.
While he lived at home in Virginia with his family, he anxiously looked forward to attending the Eveleth Range Day Activity Center, as his five siblings were all off to school.
In 1991, Arthur moved to his new home, “Aspenwood,” in Hibbing. He enjoyed the residents and staff he lived with and continued attending ERDAC until 2020. He made friends there, and loved the staff, who teased and joked with him. He was a quiet, but extremely observant man, and was very content to perform his job of shredding and paging through magazines. Arthur was a gentle spirit and was loved by those that knew him. He will be missed by all who shared his life.
Arthur is survived by siblings: Marcie (Don) Walker, Kurt Koski, Jay (Val) Koski; sister-in-law, Shirley Koski; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Randy, Dennis, Wendell; and his beloved Grandmother Annie.
His family is grateful for all the caring people who enriched his life at Aspenwood and the ERDAC, including Doris Maxie, Dale Gilbertson, Robin Harkonen, Sue Mickelson and their support staff. We also thank the medical staff at Fairview Hibbing Hospital & Hospice who gave special care and attention to Arthur during his last stay.
A funeral service will be held in the summer with interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are preferred to ERDAC, or in care of the family.
