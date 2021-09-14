Arthur A. Larson, 91, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Guardian Angels Health & Rehabilitation following a brief stay.
He was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Hibbing the son of Nels and Gloria (Bebler) Larson. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School, and attended Hibbing Community College. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Art served during the Korean War. Art was united in marriage to Dorothy Roggatz in 1962 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Art worked as a mechanic for St. Louis County for many years. Prior to that, he was a mechanic at Luther Chevrolet in Minneapolis. Art was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and was baptized there on May 10, 1930. He was a member of Mesaba Lodge 255 in Hibbing. Art enjoyed fishing, hunting, and flying his airplane.
Art is survived by his brother, Donald (Kazuko) Larson; sister-in-law, Helen Larson; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy (2000); and two brothers, Loren and Norman.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
