Aro Matt Saari, 75, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
He was born in Deer River, Minn., on April 13, 1945, to Jack and Ellen (Lekander) Saari. After high school in Deer River, Aro attended St. Cloud State where he received an accounting degree. He also served six years for the United States Navy aboard the USS Enterprise and fought in the Vietnam War. He was married to his wife, Sharon in 1970 and was with her for 50 years. Aro loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, watching football and doing crossword puzzles. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 9703 in Talmoon, Minn.
Aro is survived by his wife, Sharon (Holm) Saari of Nashwauk; children, Todd (Della) Saari, Trisha Warner, Tina (J) Saari; brother, Gus Saari; grandchildren, Amanda, Donovan, Dominic, Morgan, Anthony, Mariah, Alexander and Isaac; and great grandchildren, Pakston, Estraya, Katie, Otto, Ashton and Charlotte.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ellen; and his four sisters.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Heritage Manor staff for all of their care. There will be no funeral services scheduled at this time.
