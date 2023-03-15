Arnold 'Arnie' Marvin Ranta

Arnold ‘Arnie’ Marvin Ranta

Arnold “Arnie” Marvin Ranta, age 73, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, March 11, 2023, at his home in Stillwater after a lengthy battle with two forms of cancer.

To plant a tree in memory of Arnold Ranta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries