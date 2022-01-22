Arlis J Samuelson, 93, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Woodside Village in Grand Forks, N.D.
Arlis was born Dec. 31, 1928, to Elmer and Randina Wesen in Starbuck, Minn. She was a graduate of the Starbuck public school system. On Sept. 12, 1948, she was united in marriage to A. David Samuelson in Starbuck where they farmed until they moved to Babbitt, Minn., in 1956.
She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and a charter member of the VFW Auxiliary in Babbitt. When her husband was transferred with Mutual Service insurance as a district manager to Huron, S.D., for several years and then to Grand Forks, N.D., in 1971, Arlis worked part time as a secretary in the district office and with an agent’s office. She was a member of the Sharon Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. Her baked bread, cinnamon rolls, lefse and other Norwegian traditional foods were a treat to all.
Arlis is survived by her children, John (Mary) Samuelson of Eveleth, Minn., Tom (Mary) Samuelson of Claremore, Okla., JoAnn (Dan) Griffin of Ramsey, Minn., and Sharon (Bruce) Domm of Fargo, N.D.; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; and her brother, Eldon Wesen.
Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Forks, N.D., this spring.
Arrangements are being made by Amundson Funeral home in Grand Forks, N.D.
