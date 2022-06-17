Arline Marion Rita (Pakko) Hanson, age 95, of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away on June 4, 2022.
She was born in Virginia, Minn., on July 3, 1926, to Hilda (Rankila) and John Pakko and grew up in Mountain Iron, Minn. Arline graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1944 and Virginia Junior College, as a music major. She sang at many weddings and social events and married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd Hanson.
Arline was very proud of her Finnish heritage. She enjoyed reading, writing cards and letters to keep in touch with her many friends and relatives, and treasured time spent with her two grandsons. She held numerous jobs during her lifetime, most recently working at Augsburg College and Fairview Hospital. She lived in Riverview Tower Condominiums in Minneapolis for almost fifty years.
Arline had a heart of gold and was always very thoughtful of others. Her smile, kindness, and love will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.
Arline is survived by daughter, Nanci (Larry) Parson; and grandson, Marc (Sabrina) Parson.
She was preceded in death by parents, Hilda and John Pakko; husband, Lloyd; grandson, Aaron Parson; and best friend of ninety plus years, Aune Trygg.
Memorial service at Family of God Lutheran Church in Brooklyn Park, Minn., Thursday, June 30, 10 a.m. visitation and 11 a.m. service.
