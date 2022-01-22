Arlette E Mikulich of Aurora, Minn., passed away on January 15, 2022, at Carefree Living in Aurora.
Arlette was born on December 11, 1939, in Aitkin, Minn., to Edward and Ellen Mikulich. She lived in Aurora and attended Aurora schools until she graduated from the Aurora High School in 1958. She attended college at UMD and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education on June 14, 1963. She was a lifelong Bulldog Football and Hockey fan.
Her first teaching job was in Rockford, Ill., where she taught and lived for 5 years. She then moved to the East Coast and taught in the Providence Rhode Island School District for 30 years. Her specialty was teaching in urban schools where the children needed her creative teaching methods and Iron Range perseverance.
After retiring from teaching, she lived at the Mikulich Family cabin at Twin Lakes. She was active in the Aurora Community United Methodist Church, the Celebrate Aurora! 4th of July committee and the Heritage Brick project at the Aurora Community Center. She loved a parade and especially a spectacular band! She and her brother “Butch” were Grand Marshals for the Aurora 4th of July parade in 2018 and joyfully enjoyed all the celebrations.
Arlette was a polio survivor who had to miss her first 6 months of 1st grade which drove her need to learn to be a good reader and inspired her as an educator. She was a person who spoke her mind and had lots of spunk and sass but was also driven to generosity and kindness to all she came in contact with. She had the ability to get things done without any ego attached and with “no drama.” She felt she was so lucky to have had the greatest life.
Arlette is survived by her siblings: Terry (Dorothy) Mikulich, Pine City, Minn., Mike (Kim) Mikulich, Shorewood, Minn., Annemarie (Mark) Robertson, St Paul, Minn., and Carrie (Rob Ogren) Mikulich, Bloomington, Minn.; and sister-in-law, Karin Mikulich, Albert Lea, Minn. Her much loved nieces and nephews: Joe Mikulich,Megan (Scott Gordon) Mikulich, Laurel (Tom) Anderson, Mark (Chris) Mikulich, Matthew (Angie) Mikulich, Michael Mikulich, Amanda Mikulich, Terrijo (Raymond Anderson) Mikulich; Rochelle (Garrison Grouse) Mikulich, Kate (Josh Friell) Mikulich; Raymond (Sarah West) Robertson, Karla (Eric Riensche) Robertson, David (Katie Lee) Robertson, Paul (Jill Thorson) Robertson, Maija Robertson; and 11 great- nieces and nephews and one great-great niece. These were the children she showered with gifts, cards, advice and adventures. She also had many cousins, cousin-in-laws and their families and tons of special friends from the various parts of her life.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Edward and Ellen Mikulich; her brother, Ed “Butch” Mikulich; and infant nephew, Elliott. Also preceded by many Aunts and Uncles and cousins and special friends who were part of her extended family when growing up on the range.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on July 1 with interment in the Aurora Cemetery. Details will be published closer to this date
Donations can be given to the Aurora 4th of July Committee, Scholarship fund at Mesabi East High school coupled with the Ed “Butch” Scholarship Fund or donors choice. Providence area friends should donate to the Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence in her memory
