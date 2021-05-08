Arlene V. Zakula, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Clinton Township with her family at her side on May 16, 2020.
Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service has now been planned for noon, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Faith United Lutheran Church, Iron. Pastor Christina Kadelbach will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be live-streamed on the Faith United Lutheran Church Facebook page.
The family asks that everyone respectfully wears masks while we gather together to celebrate Arlene’s life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
