Arlene V. Broker (Zebott)

Arlene Broker, 89, of Hibbing, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
Arlene was born April 3, 1931, to Roy and Lydia (Grumley) Zebott in Duluth. She was a lifelong resident of Hibbing and a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Arlene was a member of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliary’s and the Hibbing Elks Lodge; she was also in the Hibbing Bocce Ball League and the Bowling League. Arlene enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid MN Twins fan; she was also a big supporter of Hibbing Hockey. On July 3, 1965, she was joined in marriage to her husband, Fredrick Broker.
Arlene is survived by her children, Lori Craig of Lakeville, Minn., and Michael Broker of Hibbing; step-children, Nancy Thompson, Sheryl Broker, Robert Broker; grandkids, Brianna and Cailie Craig; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lydia; husband, Fredrick; siblings, Keith Zebott and Catherine Johnson; daughter, Karen Broker; stepchildren, Nadine Hathcock, Charles Broker, Ronald “Frank” Broker; and grandson, Zachary Craig.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
