Arlene Tonka Illies, 94, of Aurora, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.
She was born May 4, 1927, in Bemidji, Minn., to William and Gina Masterson. Arlene attended country school near Crookston and later moved to Chicago where she worked as a clerk for Woolworth’s. On Aug. 16, 1947, she married Paul Illies in Fosston, Minn. There, they began raising their family.
In 1954 the family moved to Aurora where she continued raising her family and was a homemaker. Arlene was a devoted member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, baking, flower gardening and being active in the church women’s groups. She especially enjoyed giving treats to her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Theresa Illies of New Prague, Kathy (David Keating) Burt of Eveleth, Patricia (Gary) Engelen of Templeton, Iowa., and Dan Illies of Aurora; grandsons, Jesse and Travis; granddaughters: Suzie, Shari, Kelly, Missy and Mindy; numerous great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; along with her half-brothers and half-sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gina; husband, Paul; son, Paul; sisters, Doris and Jane; and one half-brother.
Funeral Mass for Arlene will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Aurora, with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church.
Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
