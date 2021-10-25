Arlene Jean Peterlin, 85, of Forest Lake, Minn., former resident of Eveleth, died peacefully at her daughter’s Forest Lake home surrounded by family on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Arlene was born in Biwabik, Minn., on May 6, 1936, to Helia and George Salo. She was a graduate of Embarrass High School and the Minnesota School of Business. She was united in marriage to Richard Peterlin on Oct. 15, 1966.
Arlene held a variety of office jobs, both in Duluth and Virginia, until the birth of her second daughter, when she stayed home to raise her family. She returned to work in later life at the former Eveleth hospital in the dietary department.
Arlene was a loving wife and mother. She took pride in her family and her Ely Lake home where she and Rich resided until she was 80. She was a hard worker and meticulous in every aspect of her life, preparing delicious meals and making every holiday special.
Five years ago, Arlene and Rich moved to Forest Lake to be closer to their daughters and grandsons, who were their pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by Rich, her husband of 52 years; as well as her mother and father.
Survivors include her daughters, Carrie, Woodbury, Minn., and Deirdre (David) Jacques, Forest Lake, Minn.; grandsons, Evan and Mathew; and her faithful grand pup Gracie Rose, who never wandered far from Grandma’s room. She is also survived by her sister, Lorna Scuffy, Virginia; brother, Darwin (Denise) Salo, Babbitt; niece, Sheila (Jon) Wagner, Eveleth; and nephew, Bradley (Brianna) Salo, Aurora; along with numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, who provided comfort and compassion in her final days, and her private caregivers who provided exceptional care and attention throughout her final months.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Officiant will be Pastor Erik Roth.
Visitation will begin at noon.
Services will conclude with burial in Eveleth Cemetery. www.cron-sheehy.com
