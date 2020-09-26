Arlene I. Burton passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020, at Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.
Arlene was born in Keewatin, Minn., on Nov. 5, 1931, to Selma (Ammala) Kyyny and Alfred Kyyny. Arlene attended school on the Iron Range and graduated from Eveleth High School. She went on to business school in St. Paul where she met Leland Burton, the man she married and celebrated 45 happy years with until his death in 1999.
Arlene enjoyed working out of the home and was employed with various businesses throughout her career including Gift House, Northwest Insurance Agency, and the Eveleth Tree Nursery. Arlene had many hobbies: she enjoyed gardening, the fiber arts and spent many hours “pounding” rugs on the loom with her Aunt Ina.
Arlene was a kind, thoughtful lady, who lived her life with grace. She will be missed by many, and was loved by all who knew her.
Arlene is survived by her son, Joseph (Janelle) Burton; grandson, Jason Burton, all are from Eveleth; and many nieces and nephews, originally from McGregor, Minn.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Burton; father, Alfred Kyyny; step-father, John Emil Salokoski; and her Aunt, Ina Ammala.
Arlene will be laid to rest next to Leland at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
