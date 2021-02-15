Arlene Faye Lamppa, 91, Mountain Iron, passed away at home Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born May 2, 1929, in Moorcroft, Wyo., to Charles and Jenny (Paavola) Crayne. The family moved to Embarrass where she grew up. Arlene married Irving Lamppa in 1944 in Seattle, Wash., and they moved to Aurora where they raised their three boys. They purchased a small cabin on Lake Vermilion and later on they built their year round home on the same site.
They enjoyed many years of living on Lake Vermilion and later retired to Virginia. In retirement they enjoyed wintering in Florida and made many friends there. After Irving passed away she moved to Park Place in Mountain Iron.
Her health issues required weekly treatments at the Virginia Essentia Clinic where she received wonderful care and enjoyed the company of her nurses. She loved them and they became like family to her.
A special thank you to the Hospice care team headed by Dr. Keith Peterson and his wonderful staff of caregivers. They were tremendous help to the family.
Arlene is survived by sons, Dale (Midge) Lamppa, Dan (Nancy) Lamppa; sister, Betty Ann (Laurie) Laakso; grandchildren: Russell Lamppa, Rena (Dave) Mesedahl, Kevin Lamppa, Lynn Lamppa, Aaron Lamppa; numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Irving; son, Dean; brothers, Gordon Crayne, Bobby Crayne; sister, June Korpela.
Due to Covid-19 a service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Virginia.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
