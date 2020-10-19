Arlene Caroline Stagg

Arlene C. Stagg, 86, of Side Lake, formerly of LeSueur, Minn., and Hibbing, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Oak Hill Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, Minn.
She was born Aug. 1, 1934, in Hope, N.D., to Frederick and Esther (Eggert) Steinke. Arlene was united in marriage to Lowell G. Stagg on June 4, 1960, in Bemidji and they enjoyed 60+ wonderful years together. She taught elementary school in Park Rapids, Bemidji, and Grand Rapids. She was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing where she was involved in numerous church circles, as well as countless donut and pasty bake sales. She was also active for several years at First Lutheran Church in LeSueur. Arlene enjoyed sewing, needlework, crocheting, baking, gardening and picking blueberries. Her greatest love will always be spending time with her 11 grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Lowell; children: Michael (Julie), Kevin (Janée), Jeff (Sherry), and Danette (Todd) Carpenter; grandchildren: Joseph, David, Benjamin, Lindsey, Riley, Austin, Brandin, Abigail, Lydia, Gavin and Benson; one sister, Marlene (Ron) Kleinke; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special poodle, Genie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and four sisters: Loraine (Arn) Lomen, Elaine Steinke, Eilene (Ray) Larson and Corene (Don) Olson.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Interment will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in honor of Arlene Stagg. Memorials can be sent care of Jeff Stagg 52428 Ravine Road; North Mankato, MN 56003
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
