Arlen G. Swanson, 91, of Mountain Iron, and formerly of Hoyt Lakes and Virginia died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Virginia Care Center.
He was born Dec. 30, 1929, in Rockford, Ill., the son of George and Elvira (Paulson) Swanson. He was a graduate of Morgan Park High School in Duluth, and he attended UMD for 2 years. A Veteran of the U.S. Army, Arlen served in the Korean War. Arlen was united in marriage to Carol Jeffery on June 23, 1956, at the Presbyterian Church in Virginia.
Arlen worked at Bridgeman’s, Culbert Realty, Norwest Bank and Century 21. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes from 1970-2012, and was then a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia. He was a member of the Lions Club in Hoyt lakes, the American Legion in Aurora, and the VFW in Hoyt Lakes. Arlen enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching sports, wintering in Arizona for 17 years and golfing. In his later years he enjoyed listening to the talking books for the blind. He greatly appreciated being chosen to go on the Northland Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2014.
Arlen is survived by his wife, Carol; and his daughter, Cheryl (Jim) Martinetto of Grand Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Swanson; sisters, Betty Steffen and Mary Ann Duzan; and daughter, Leigh Ann Surla.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. Memorial Service Thursday, Dec. 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia. The Rev. Erik Roth will officiate. The family requests that all who attend wear a mask.
Inurnment will be at a later date in the Hoyt Lakes Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Northland Honor Flight, 4535 Airport Approach Road, Duluth, MN 55811.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Virginia Care Center for the wonderful care that they gave to Arlen during his 3 ½ year stay.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
