Arlen Dean Maki, 72, of Makinen, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Essentia – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
He was born May 23, 1949, in Biwabik, Minn., to Howard and Alice (Finnila) Maki. Arlen was a graduate of Aurora High School and later attended Wisconsin VoTech. He began working for Erie Mining Company as a millwright and remained there until its closure.
On March 10, 1972, he married Katherine Bukal in Aurora. Following the closure of LTV, he worked for Ken Waschke Auto as a general maintenance mechanic.
Arlen was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and photography. Taking time traveling with his wife or spending quality time with the grandchildren were special times for him. He was a jack of all trades and had a passion for tinkering and fixing vehicles.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine; mother, Alice; children: Yvonne (Dan) Maki, Allison (Jerry) Pellinen, Deanne (Steve) Ceglar and Nathan (Emily) Maki; grandchildren: Kirk, Nicholas, Katie, Dominic, Makayla, Gene, Shawn, Trista, Evan and Cloe; great grandchildren: Emery, Jax, Eli, Skylar, Mikko, Marianna and Rami; siblings: Lori, Carol, Michael and Ronald.
He is preceded in death by his father, Howard.
Visitation for Arlen will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Private family burial will take place in the Markham Cemetery in Colvin Township.
To plant a tree in memory of Arlen Maki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.