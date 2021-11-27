Arlen Dean Maki

Arlen Dean Maki, 72, of Makinen, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Essentia – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.

He was born May 23, 1949, in Biwabik, Minn., to Howard and Alice (Finnila) Maki. Arlen was a graduate of Aurora High School and later attended Wisconsin VoTech. He began working for Erie Mining Company as a millwright and remained there until its closure.

On March 10, 1972, he married Katherine Bukal in Aurora. Following the closure of LTV, he worked for Ken Waschke Auto as a general maintenance mechanic.

Arlen was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and photography. Taking time traveling with his wife or spending quality time with the grandchildren were special times for him. He was a jack of all trades and had a passion for tinkering and fixing vehicles.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine; mother, Alice; children: Yvonne (Dan) Maki, Allison (Jerry) Pellinen, Deanne (Steve) Ceglar and Nathan (Emily) Maki; grandchildren: Kirk, Nicholas, Katie, Dominic, Makayla, Gene, Shawn, Trista, Evan and Cloe; great grandchildren: Emery, Jax, Eli, Skylar, Mikko, Marianna and Rami; siblings: Lori, Carol, Michael and Ronald.

He is preceded in death by his father, Howard.

Visitation for Arlen will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

Private family burial will take place in the Markham Cemetery in Colvin Township.

