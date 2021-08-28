Ardythe ‘Ardy’ B. Wirtz

Ardythe B. Wirtz, 89, longtime resident of Nashwauk, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Homestead Nursing Home in Deer River, Minn.
She was born April 19, 1932 to Howard and Irene (Hansen) Nelson in Bartlett Township, Min. Ardy achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and was employed as an RN for the Hibbing General Hospital. She was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk, and the Buck Lake Improvement Club. She was an active member in the church and was a member of the Altar Society. She had been a former Girl Scout leader. Ardy had many pastimes. She was an avid photographer, swimmer and loved reading. She water skied until she was 75 years old. She enjoyed gardening, washing clothes (according to Kevin), making wine, bread and everything was from scratch!
She is survived by her children, Regina “Gina” (Michael) Spellacy, Bradenton, Fla., Robin Sharp, Corning, Calif., Kevin Wirtz, Winona, Minn., and Roxanne Jackson, Hibbing, Minn.; two brothers, Terrence Nelson, Santee, Calif., and Barry (Jeanne) Nelson, Nashwauk, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Brian (Kim) Woodman, Theresa (Kelly) O’Laughlin, Christopher (Jenny) Harper, Nova (Matt) Bennett, James (Sabrina Hakala) Jackson, Timothy (Brooke Masters) Jackson, and Robert Jackson; nine great-grandchildren, Brandon Woodman, Bryce Woodman, Connor O’Laughlin, Maeve O’Laughlin, Zachary Harper, Axel Bennett, Beau Bennett, Tucker Jackson and Leelyn Jackson; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2014; parents, Howard and Irene (Hansen) Nelson; sister, Joyce Sombs; and three brothers, Delano, Kermit, and Curtis Nelson.
Funeral services for Ardythe will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Fr. Joseph Sobolik will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Friday.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.