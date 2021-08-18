Ardy B. Wirtz, 89, longtime resident of Nashwauk, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Homestead Nursing Home in Deer River, Minn.

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

