Ardyce (McBride) Bartolus, 85, of Eveleth, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1935, in Eveleth, to Leonard and Alyce McBride.
Ardyce relates a very fun and memorable childhood and growing up years. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia in 1953. Following graduation, she left for training to become a Western Union telegrapher. Ardyce returned home in 1954 and married Roland “Clee” Bartolus. They built a home in Eveleth, had two children and enjoyed 30 years of life together until Roland became ill and passed away.
Ardyce trained as a medical secretary and worked for the former East Range Clinic, Ltd. In Virginia for over 35 years, retiring in 1995. Ardyce enjoyed spending summers at her cabin and winters in Texas. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, bowling and bocce. Ardyce especially enjoyed taking her dogs for walks nearly daily and meeting people on the trails.
She is survived by her daughter, CleeAnne (Paul) Knaffla; son, Stephen Bartolus and his special friend, Debbie; granddaughter, Rikki Marie (Robert) Watson; grandson, Jeremy Cole; great-grandchildren, Haley Watson, Hannah (Tyler) Lucas, Hunter Watson, Trista Thomas, Tianna Robinson, Tylar Cole, Troy Cole; and sister, Marguerite Eyre.
She was preceded in death by her parents; very special friend, Maurice St. Lawrence; husband, Roland; and brother, Robert McBride.
A private family graveside service was held at Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.