Ardis Joyce Maki
May 5, 1927—October 29, 2022
Ardis Joyce Maki (95) died peacefully at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn., on Oct. 29, 2022.
Ardis was born on May 5, 1927, in Aitkin, Minn., to Lyle and Mildred Wiggins. She grew up in a large family being the second oldest of 10 children. Due to living in the Depression era, she took care of her siblings while her mother and father worked. Her parents owned a restaurant that she worked in as she grew older. Ardis was married to Hugo J. Maki on June 3, 1949. They were married for 47 years. She lived her married life on a dairy farm in Cedar Valley, Minn. Ardis took pride in caring for the farm while her husband worked at the DM&IR Railroad. She also took care of Hugo’s elderly parents. She loved gardening and all of the farm animals. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1965. Ardis and Hugo had 3 children Linda Souder, Lyle Maki, and Larry Maki. As her husband became more ill in the winter of 1996, they sold their farm and bought a home in Hibbing, Minn., across the street from her daughter and family. She cared for her husband until he passed away. After Hugo’s death in January 1997, she was happy volunteering even more of her time teaching Bible truths to others. She often talked about and looked forward to God’s promise of a resurrection on a peaceful paradise earth. While living in Hibbing, she was able to spend much of her time with her grandchildren and later her great grandchildren who she loved dearly. She continued to enjoy caring for her flowers and gardening. Ardis had many close friends throughout her life. She always thought about others and looked for ways to help them.
Ardis was preceded in death by her husband, Hugo J. Maki; her son, Lyle M. Maki (May 2021); her siblings: Lyle R. Wiggins, Emma R. Hobart, John W. Wiggins, Michael H. Wiggins, and Shirley D. Saari.
Ardis is survived by her daughter, Linda Souder (Allan); son, Larry Maki (Marie Antoinette); grandchildren, Aaron Souder (Paula) and Alissa Koski (Terry); and great grandchildren, Rachel, Jordan, and Silas Koski. Ardis is survived by her sisters: Patricia B. Gould, Betty A. Chudy, Evelyn M. Nutter, Carol (Gary) Larson; brother-in-law, Arvo Saari, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family thanks all friends and family who visited and sent cards to Ardis at home and at Heritage Manor. Thank you to the Heritage Manor staff for their wonderful care.
There will be a memorial service on Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hibbing. You may also attend via Zoom. Contact alissakoski@gmail.com for the Zoom link to attend. A light lunch will follow at the Hibbing Memorial Building dining room.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.