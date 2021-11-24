Ardes Gray Fleming Hanson was born March 18, 1922, in Cloquet, Minn., died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Hugo, Minn. She will remain in our hearts forever. She was a strong influence on the family and shared her artistic creations with us all. She enjoyed family gatherings and time spent with all the children.
Ardes graduated from Hibbing High School Class of 1940, and worked at Remington Hardware Store. She married Tech Staff Sgt. Harold A. Hanson in 1943. They went to Camp Adair, Ore., and later to Los Angeles, Calif., while Harold was on maneuvers with the 104th Timberwolves Infantry in Arizona. In 1961 the family moved to Leavenworth, Kan., where Harold worked at the Fort and Ardes worked at Montgomery Wards. The family returned to Minnesota in 1966 and lived in White Bear Lake, where Ardes worked at Sears. At retirement they moved to Mesa, Ariz., and later returned to White Bear Lake, Minn. After Harold's death in 2014, she moved to Keystone at Lavalle Fields in Hugo.
Ardes is survived by her sons, Allan (Carol), Donald (Ellen) and Kenneth (Laurel); grandchildren: Marc (Coyette), Sara (Joshua), Kellie (Scott), Karen (Bill) and Lori; great-grandchildren: Brittnee, Nicolette, Graceanne, Ethan, Johanna, Meredith and Brenna; and numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Harold; parents, Warren and Rhoda Fleming; brothers and sisters: Clyde, Leland, Fay, Mildred and Wallace; and grandson, Philip Hanson.
In loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother, the family would like to thank Allina Hospice and the staff at Keystone at Lavalle Fields for their care, compassion and support that allowed Ardes to remain in her home.
She will be laid to rest next to Harold at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, Minn., at a private family service.
No flowers per Ardes' request.
