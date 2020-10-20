Archie Warren Rivall, 95, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Archie was born on Oct. 2, 1925, to Archie Andrew and Lillian Rivall in Kingsford, Mich. Growing up during the Great Depression gave him a lasting appreciation for the value of hard work and being prepared for the unpredictability of life. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve as a gunner and radio operator in dive bombers during World War II. After the war, he returned to the Range and graduated from Hibbing High School. Following his military service, he was a brakeman for the Great Northern Railway (now BNSF). It was during this time that friends introduced him to his future wife, Evangeline (Jean) Kappa. Together, they raised four children on their country farm south of Hibbing – a lifelong dream come true. After 45 years with the railroad, Archie retired as a conductor. Even in retirement, he continued to sport oil-stained coveralls while working on the many mechanical treasures stored in his shop. Archie was a lifelong aviation enthusiast, becoming a private pilot, airplane owner, Hibbing Flying Club treasurer and an active member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. Whenever he was a passenger on a commercial airliner, he always preferred the window seat to admire the view. Above all else, Archie cherished his 65 years with Jean and attending numerous milestones in their four children’s lives. He was a lover of stories — hearing them and sharing them — and was beloved among his grandchildren for providing endless bowls of homemade popcorn for rowdy games of Uno.
Left with decades of affectionate memories are his wife, Jean Rivall; son, Stewart and wife Helen; daughter, Kathy and husband Dan Pocrnich; son, Phillip and wife Debbie; son, Paul; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private graveside ceremony took place Monday, Oct. 19, at the Hibbing Park Cemetery.
