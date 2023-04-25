April Lynn ( Kesler) Pecchia
April Lynn ( Kesler) Pecchia, age 35, of Eveleth, Minn., and formerly of Tower, Minn., died as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on April 20, 2023.
April was born on October 24, 1987, in Ft. Wayne, Ind., to Gunner and Mary (Jacobs) Kesler. She is a 2006 graduate of Tower High School and a 2011 graduate of DBA. April was united in marriage to Christopher Pecchia on October 24, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nev.
April worked as a caretaker which would often cause her to work back-to-back shifts. She was a blessing to all the patients that were lucky enough to have her taking care of them.
April always had such an infectious laugh, and she always had a way of making others feel accepted and comfortable just being themselves. She was also very artistic and enjoyed the simple things like coloring, in fact she always had a box of markers in her bag. April and Lucy would enjoy coloring and doing crafts together, they always had so much fun. Dane, Lucy, and April loved to go swimming and fishing in the summer. She also loved to watch scary movies, especially with Zoey Funk. April and her daughter Lucy gained their wings at the same time.
April is survived by her husband, Christopher Pecchia; her children, Dane Pecchia and daughter Zoey Funk; her parents, Gunner (Jilleen) Kesler and Mary (Jeff) Peterson; her brothers, Scott,(JR) Cody, and Josh Kesler; her sisters, Jude Carrico and Meagan Kesler; and numerous extended family and friends.
April was preceded in death by her grandparents; Sandra Lynn Kesler, Harold Jacobs, and Becky Foreman.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Vermilion Family Wellness Center at 1615 Farm Road South on the Vermilion Reservation in Tower, Minn. Light luncheon to follow immediately.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To express condolences online please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
