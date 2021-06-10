Anton “Tony” Robert Modich, 73, of Keewatin, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Hibbing, Minn.
He was born in Hibbing on July 15, 1947, to Joseph Modich Sr. and Margaret (Povsha) Modich. Tony grew up in the Keewatin area and graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School with the class of 1965. On Nov. 6, 1971, Tony married the love of his life, Deborah Gangl, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marble, Minn., and continued on to Calumet, Minn., to have quite the celebration. They were married for almost 50 years. He attended Pipestone Vocational School for meat cutting and went on to Granite Falls Technical College for training in hydraulics and pneumatics. Tony worked as a young boy at the Keewatin Movie Theatre and after his schooling spent 10 years at Fred’s in Nashwauk, Minn., where he could tell you all about the best cuts of meat. He also spent time working for the industrial rubber company in Hibbing. Tony loved to play league darts with his friends, spending time fishing and deer hunting and playing games at the casino. He used to paint cars at the body shop in Kelly Lake and was always processing deer meat for family and friends. He looked after his family very closely and was always around to lend a helping hand or give a lesson. Tony was jack of all trades and master of none but always there to help. He was looked up to by those who knew him and he was also somewhat of a mentor to kids around town and in his neighborhood. Last, he was a dog lover, always having one on his lap and adored them with all his heart.
Anton is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Modich of Keewatin; children, Tammy (Kenneth) Middlebrooks of Hibbing, John Modich of Plano, Texas, and Jenny (Dustin) Strand of Keewatin; siblings, Stephen (Susan) Modich of Bemidji, Minn., and Marita (Doug) Sterbenz of Hibbing; adored grandchildren: Miles Bennett, CheyeAnne Lewis, Ana Sophia Gorostieta, Robert Modich, Thomas Modich and Ann Margaret Modich; with one great grandbaby on the way to be here before Tony is laid to rest; five nieces and nephews; best friend, Jack Provencher and his beloved dog pal, Tiki.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Margaret; brother, Joseph J. Modic Jr.; and daughter, Edith Modich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Father Joseph Sobolik will preside over mass.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service the church.
Interment will follow the mass at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
