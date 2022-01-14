Anthony ‘Tony’ W. Wright

Tony Wright, 69, of Keewatin (formerly of Nashwauk), died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at University Medical Center – Mesabi in Hibbing.
He was born April 2, 1952, to William and Mary (Meyers) Wright. He grew up in Cloverdale and was a 1970 graduate of Greenway High School. Tony married Evelyn Mickelson in 1972. They had three children together. Sports were a passion of Tony's. He played for the Nashwauk Colts and coached youth baseball. He also participated in bowling league and was a former member of the Nashwauk Volunteer Fire Department. Tony worked for Hanna Mining Company, briefly for the City of Nashwauk, and was retired from the Itasca County Road and Bridge Department. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan. Tony's other passions were hunting and fishing. He always knew where to "find the fish." He could often be found at Maggie’s Café in Nashwauk where he would grab a cup of coffee and visit with friends.
On Sept. 17, 2011, Tony married Cheryl Iverson.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, Keewatin, Minn.; his children: Stephanie (Jeff) Nelson, Nashwauk, Minn., Jennifer Wright, Nashwauk, Minn., Beau Wright, Ramsey, Minn.; step-children: Nicholas Iverson, Nashwauk, Minn., William Burton II, San Diego, Calif., James Burton, St. Peter, Minn.; grandchildren: Alexandra Wright, Arika Nelson (Ryan Stottler), Shayla Wright, Jordyn Nelson, Donovan Wright, Aria Wright, Charlotte Iverson and great-grandson, Scott Peterson; siblings, Nola Wright, John (Connie) Wright, Lenny (Debra) Wright and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.