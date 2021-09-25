Anthony ‘Tony’ Tyler Galazen

Tony Galazen, 22, of Cook, Minn., died after a long battle with Juvenile Huntington Disease on Sept. 20, 2021 at the Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia, Minn.
A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, Minn. The Funeral Service will be held the next day, Friday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Cook.
Visitation will be held again, one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Brian Burton will officiate.
Interment will follow in the Cook Cemetery.
The family wishes people attending the wake and funeral services to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mesabi Humane Society.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
