Anthony Philip Block

Anthony Philip Block, 15, of Pengilly, died peacefully at his home on Jan. 18, 2021. He was born July 15, 2005, in Deer River, Minn., the son of Todd and Ann (Harrold) Block.

Anthony was in the 10th grade at Grand Rapids High School where he loved to attend and be with his friends. He was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile, and his love for everyone.

Anthony was a member of Triumphant Life Church. He enjoyed playing baseball and participated in the Miracle League of the Iron Range, he loved going for walks, horseback rides, car rides, and listening to music.

Anthony is survived by his parents, Todd and Ann; siblings, Sheila Canady, Savannah Block, Jade Block, Mikala Block, Shanaya LaRae Graciano, Lanae Medina-Graciano, and Christopher Hardy; his birth mother, Delainey Hardy; and extended family members including Dwayne Graciano; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; sister, Rebekah Block; and brother, Dallas Graciano.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the noon Memorial service Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Hibbing Alliance Church. The Reverend Todd Block will officiate.

Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Saturday, January 23, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Hibbing Alliance Church
4220 3rd Ave. West
Hibbing, MN 55746
Jan 23
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 23, 2021
12:00PM
Hibbing Alliance Church
4220 3rd Ave. West
Hibbing, MN 55746
