Anthony (Tony) Paul Merhar passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Tony was born to Louis Sr. and Ruth (Doll) Merhar on Jan. 19, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minn. He graduated from Babbitt High School in 1969 and worked for Reserve Mining Co. In 1971, he moved to Montana where he lived, worked, and explored the Big Country. In 1973, he returned to Minneapolis where he lived, worked, and enjoyed the Big City. In 1985, he returned to Babbitt to provide care for his father and mother. He began working for the City of Babbitt in the Park & Rec Department in 2008.
Tony was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his bike and golfing. He enjoyed playing hockey and watching the MN Twins and the Vikings.
Tony is survived by his siblings: Lucy Miner, Dianne Gibson (who has since passed on Nov.14), Dick (Mary), Tom (Jennifer), Kathy (Joe); brother in-law, William Madison; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ruth; siblings: Louis Jr., Edward, Mary Madison, William; and brothers in-law, James Miner and Roy Gibson.
A visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Nov. 19, at Kerntz Funeral Home in Ely, Minn. We ask that during Covid to please wear a mask and maintain social distance.
There will be a private graveside service at 10 a.m. in Argo Cemetery on Saturday Nov. 21.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Food Shelf.
