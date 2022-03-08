Anthony John ‘Tony’ Pecha
April 4, 1951 — March 3, 2022
Anthony John “Tony” Pecha, age 70, of Tower, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, of natural causes while snowmobiling.
He was born April 4, 1951, in Soudan, the son of Anthony and Rose Marie (Kalsich). Tony grew up in Tower and was a graduate of Tower-Soudan High School, where he was the school’s leading basketball scorer, scoring over 1,000 points back before the three-point shot! He received his Associate in Arts degree from Vermilion State Junior College in 1971. While at Vermilion, Tony was a two-year starter for the Ironmen basketball team earning All-State Team and All-State Tournament Team honors. He attended St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry with minors in Math and Secondary Education.
Tony had a banking career that spanned forty years. He led Boundary Waters Bank in Ely as its President for almost twelve years, retiring in 2016. Tony also served as Vice President of American Bank North in Cook, President of State Bank of Tower, and Manager of the Babbitt SteelWorkers Credit Union. Tony was a committed volunteer serving for nine years on the Board of Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital; serving as a Board member of Ely’s Boundary Waters Care Center, a Trustee at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower, and a Board member of the Eagles Nest Township Lakes Association. He was a man of faith and a man of his word. Tony loved grouse hunting, deer hunting, elk hunting, fly-fishing, and wild ricing. His bold laugh, big smile, and his heart to help others will be deeply missed.
Tony is survived by sisters-in-law: Rosemary Pecha and Margaret Pecha; nieces: Linda (Edward) Tezak, Cecelia (Peter) Prijatel, Jeri (Skip) Dickinson, Jennifer (Glen) Overbye, Julie (Ted) Norman, Jane Shaw, Janine Pecha, and Jean Marie Petrich; nephew: Ronald Pecha Jr; numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins including special cousin: Eugene “Butch” Pecha; extended family and friends, including special friends: John Bobence, Robert Pearson, and Scott Kregness.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; brothers, Donald, Ronald and Robert Pecha; sisters, Delores Johnson and Darlene Pecha; and nephews, Gregory and James Johnson, Thad Pecha.
The Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower. Rev. Fr. Beau Braun will be the Celebrant. A gathering for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
