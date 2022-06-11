Anthony John Strle, 66, of Virginia, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, Minn.
Anthony was born Dec. 6, 1955, in Ft. Huachuca, Ariz., to John F. and Beverly A. (Sackary) Strle. Anthony graduated from Mountain Iron High School where he was proud of his high school football career. Following graduation, he enlisted with the U.S. Marines and served in Vietnam. He was stationed in Subic Bay in the Philippines where he met his wife, Lorna Tecson. They married Feb. 15, 1976, in the Philippines.
Anthony and Lorna raised their children Anna Lisa and John in Virginia. Anthony enjoyed camping, canoeing, walking and biking with his children. Despite his disabilities, Anthony was socially active and enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors.
Survivors include his daughter, Anna Lisa (Paul) Chapman of Ely Lake; and a son, John Strle; grandchildren: Katelyn Penttinen, Emillio Strle, Gavin Strle, Elijah Strle and Isaiah Strle; brother, John “Jack” Strle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Beverly; wife, Lorna; and brother, Jerry Strle.
Memorial service for Anthony will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with David Chapman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Strle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.