Anthony ‘A.C.’ ‘Aunch’ C. Rutar Jr.

Anthony “A.C.” “Aunch” C. Rutar Jr., 89, of Buyck, Minn., passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cook, Minn.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Rutar, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries