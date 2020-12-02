Annie L. (Galatz) Peroceski

Annie L. Peroceski, 79, of Kelly Lake, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Annie passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones as she joined the love of her life, Bob, in heaven. Annie will always be remembered as a loving and gracious wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and beloved friend to many.
Annie was born on Oct. 20, 1941, in Hibbing, Minn. to Louie and Marie (Swanson) Galatz. She was the twelfth of thirteen children. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Peroceski. Bob and Annie celebrated a loving 60 years of marriage. Annie’s greatest joys in life were spending time with her husband and their large family.
She loved playing catch with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, cooking Sarmas, Potica and Bakala for the holidays, she enjoyed bowling with her siblings and in-laws, and playing cards. Many will remember Annie smiling and ending nearly every game with “I win.” Her competitive nature was equally endearing as it was annoying, especially for family members that shared that same competitive nature.
Above all, Annie was most known for her unconditional love and acceptance. She had a way of making everyone around her feel like family. She was “Ma, Auntie and Grandma” to far more than just her biological family.
Annie is survived by her loving children: Robert (Joann) of Kelly Lake, Timothy of Kelly Lake, Kelli (David) of Plymouth, Minn., Bonnie (James) of Minneapolis, Minn., Brenda (Chad) of Sauk Rapids, Minn., Samuel (Connie) of St. Cloud, Minn., James (Christina) of Hibbing; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren, her siblings, Samuel (Carol) Galatz of Hibbing, Minn., Bonnie Dilley of Hibbing, Minn., Donna Thellin of Hibbing, Minn., Eva (Al) Bement of Boise, Idaho, Sister-in-law Carol Galatz of Hibbing, Minn.; plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other beloved family and friends that were welcomed into the family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob Peroceski; her parents, Louie and Marie Galatz; brothers, William, George, Vernon and Charles Galatz; and sister, Bobbie Jones, Rosey Peasley.
A Memorial service will be held on a future date yet to be announced.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
