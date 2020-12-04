Anne “Minnie” M. Rudolph, 85, of Chisholm, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Anne will be remembered fondly as a kind-hearted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her loving husband of 64 years, Bowser, and her family. Her grandchildren will always remember her warm hugs and she loved watching them grow up and attending their sporting events. She loved to play cards, especially with her “birthday club” and spending time with her Red Hat Society. She always had a warm hello and friendly conversation to everyone she saw.
A lifelong resident of Chisholm, Anne graduated from Chisholm High School and married her best friend Bowser Rudolph on Aug. 18, 1956. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. Along with many years as a stay at home Mom, she worked for the school district, local bakeries, and Iron World. During her employment at the bakeries, she learned to decorate cakes. This led her to be known as the local “cake decorator.” She baked and decorated many birthday, baptismal, and famous wedding cakes.
Anne is survived by her husband, Bowser; four children and their spouses, Robin (Ben), Kathy (Greg), Roger (Teressa), Mark (Emily); nine grandchildren, Megan, Emily, Shelby, Casey, Macoy, Jackson, Eli, Sadey, and Emma; and many nieces and nephews.
No public services have been scheduled due to the on-going coronavirus.
Memorials can be directed to the Chisholm Community Foundation in Anne’s honor.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
