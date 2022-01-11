Anne M. Levar, 90, of Ely, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Carefree Assisted Living in Ely.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

