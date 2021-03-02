Anne Katherine Teresa Jagunich

Anne Katherine Teresa (Sopp) Jagunich, 90, of Eveleth, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Anne was born on April 26, 1930, in Virginia, to Frank and Terezija (Piskur) Sopp. She grew up on Northside, attended Marquette Catholic School and graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1949.
On Oct. 7, 1950, she was united in marriage to Nicholas J. (Beba) Jagunich Sr. They settled in Eveleth to raise their family of seven children.
In addition to being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Anne also worked for the city reading water meters and was a housekeeper at Koke’s Motel. She was an active member of Resurrection Catholic Church, singing soprano with the adult and funeral choirs. She enjoyed reading, music, attending concerts, dancing, swimming, crafting and baking. She also enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, and playing cards, dominoes, and bingo with friends and family. When Anne was a young girl she worked as a pin setter at a local bowling alley. This began her love of team sports and brought out her competitive spirit. For many years she was part of various bowling teams. She still carried a high 160 average into her late 70’s. Anne also played volleyball with the Eveleth “housewives” league, enjoying many games and tournaments with her teammates. She was an avid fan of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and the MN Twins.
Anne had many friends and could be counted on for a smile and encouraging word. She was the last representative of her family’s contribution to the Greatest Generation. Her sweet nature, sense of humor and generous support will be missed by those who knew her.
Anne is survived by her daughters: Therese Larson, Katherine (Ján) Horak, Annette (Thomas) Klander and Shari (Paul) Muhich; daughter-in-law, Anne Jagunich Jr.; grandchildren: Adam (Christine) Jagunich, Craig (Ellen Andersen-Horak) Horak, Mila (Ron Peters) Horak, Noah Horak, Jodi (Eric Lamke) Klander, Cody (Karli) Klander, Joshua (Megan) Muhich, Matthew Muhich, Nathan Muhich; step-grandson, Miles (Elaine) Larson; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Jagunich, Koltyn Lamke, Paige and Hugh Andersen-Horak, and Meika Mae Klander; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Sr.; sons, Nicholas Jr., Anthony and Paul; parents; siblings, Frank (Patricia) Sopp, Mary (Mark “Wago”) Mesich and Michael (Rose) Sopp; infant grandsons, Andrew and Joseph Muhich; son-in-law, Scott Larson; step-great-grandson, Alaric Lamke; and numerous relatives and friends.
Anne’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Fairview Home Care and Hospice for their tender care of Anne and the support they offered her family. The family appreciates the prayers and support of Anne’s other relatives, friends and neighbors during her time in hospice.
A Memorial Mass will be held at noon Saturday, March 6, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Charles Flynn.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
Burial in Eveleth Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and can be sent to: Fairview Home Care and Hospice, 1101 E.37th St., STE 27, Hibbing, MN 55746.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.