Anne Hernon Powers

Anne Hernon Powers, 80, of Chisholm, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.

She was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Kennebunk, Maine, to William and Agnes (Brown) Taylor. She was a Valley High School graduate from Albuquerque, N. M., where she lived before making her home in Chisholm. Anne was united in marriage to James Arthur Powers Jr. on Aug. 5, 1960, in Albuquerque.

She worked as a cook for the Buchanan and Heritage Manor Nursing Homes in Chisholm for many years. She enjoyed playing volleyball in her younger years and will always be remembered as having a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone out.

Anne is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters: Deborah (Mark) Koshmrl, Leslie (Rick) Frazier, Sheila (Cory Olson) Powers, Stephanie (Kerry Kilmartin) Powers; three grandchildren: Justin, Jessica and Audrey; two great-grandchildren, Edward and Boden; many nieces, nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Glenda Mills; granddaughter, Crystal Hickok; and seven siblings; and special friend, Lorraine Duncan.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the chapel.

www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Powers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries