Anne Hernon Powers, 80, of Chisholm, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Kennebunk, Maine, to William and Agnes (Brown) Taylor. She was a Valley High School graduate from Albuquerque, N. M., where she lived before making her home in Chisholm. Anne was united in marriage to James Arthur Powers Jr. on Aug. 5, 1960, in Albuquerque.
She worked as a cook for the Buchanan and Heritage Manor Nursing Homes in Chisholm for many years. She enjoyed playing volleyball in her younger years and will always be remembered as having a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone out.
Anne is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters: Deborah (Mark) Koshmrl, Leslie (Rick) Frazier, Sheila (Cory Olson) Powers, Stephanie (Kerry Kilmartin) Powers; three grandchildren: Justin, Jessica and Audrey; two great-grandchildren, Edward and Boden; many nieces, nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Glenda Mills; granddaughter, Crystal Hickok; and seven siblings; and special friend, Lorraine Duncan.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.