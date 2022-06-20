Anne H. Wierimaa, child of God, died in her sleep at Franciscan Health Center on June 16, 2022.
She was born April 3, 1925, in the family home, to John & Esther Haugen in Greaney, Minn.
Anne graduated from Orr High School in 1942 and began work as a secretary at the US Forestry station in Orr following training at DBU. It was there she met the love of her life: Waino Wierimaa. They were married Feb. 25, 1950, and lived “on the hill” In Orr.
Anne served as the organist at Calvary Lutheran Church in Orr for over 50 years and also accompanied many school concerts and graduations. Anne loved to knit. She knit dozens of Christmas stockings for family and friends, as well as prayer shawls, and chemo caps to donate to the hospitals.
Anne moved to Duluth to live with daughter Julie and Neil in 2006 (after the sauna wood ran out!) She became an active member of Family of God Lutheran Church.
Her parents, husband, son Bob, daughter Julie, brother Bill and sister June, as well as many dear relatives and friends have had a joyful reunion with Anne in heaven.
Those who will miss her dearly are: daughter, Susan (Loren) Janson; son-in-law, Neil Fredrickson; grandson, Dustin (Malia) Fredrickson; granddaughters: Kristine (Chris) Stanny, Marja (Jake) Stenzel, Karin (Aaron) Hassett, Elsa (Paul) Gould, 13 great-grandchildren; and many dear relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Family of God Lutheran Church, 4097 Martin Rd., Duluth. Visitation will be one hour prior. Pastors Bob Paulson and Laura Berdahl will officiate.
Private family inurnment will take place at Birch Grove Cemetery, Vermilion Dam, Buyck, Minn., at a later date.
Memorials preferred to Family of God Lutheran Church, 4097 Martin Rd, Duluth, MN 55803, or Voyageurs Lutheran Ministries, 1105 E. Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802.
A very special thank-you to the staff and residents at Franciscan Health Center for their amazing care and friendship for Anne and her family.
Take time to read Psalm 121 and have “coffee time” with a friend in Anne’s memory!
To plant a tree in memory of Anne Wierimaa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
