Anne Elizabeth Varda
November 27, 1957 — July 22, 2022
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m Friday, July 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will begin Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel with a Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday with Fr. Daniel Weiske Celebrating. Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Anne Elizabeth Varda, 64, of Chisholm, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born Nov. 27, 1957, in Hibbing to Gerald and Jean (McDonnell) Holmes. She was an Aurora- Hoyt Lakes High School graduate and received her first degree in nursing at Hibbing Community College and later obtained a master’s degree. Anne was united in marriage to John R. Varda on Oct. 22, 1977, in Hoyt Lakes and together moved to California in 1982 before moving to Chisholm in 1994. She was a very active member and volunteer in many functions at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing, the Volunteers in Education (VinE) and the Hoyt Lakes Rosary Guild. Anne also served on many boards, committees and fundraisers. She enjoyed sewing, baking, making rosaries and repairing them. She loved participating in the family of Quilting Cousins as they called themselves.
Anne is lovingly survived by her husband, John; daughters: Jennifer (Billy Temple) Varda, Jessica (Kenneth) Trunnell and Jamee (Kristen Martinez); grandchildren: Kylie (Seth), Nicholas, Brooklynn, Sophie, Matthew, Jordan, Abigail, Isaac, Hennessy and Gage; four great-grandchildren and a most favored grand dog, Giles, five sisters: Mary (James) Koepke, Margaret (Greg) Katz-Holmes, Catherine (John) Beattie, Patricia Wood and Jane (Allen) Moisio, 5 brothers-in-law, 5 sisters- in-law, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Alda Varda and special friend, Lena Fattarsi.
